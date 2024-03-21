Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dillard’s makes up approximately 3.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DDS opened at $440.00 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $447.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

