Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $62,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.