Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Down 2.6%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.68. 41,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 226,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Benchmark increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

