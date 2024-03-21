Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.42. 16,026,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 72,550,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

