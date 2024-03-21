Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.20 and last traded at $144.00. 816,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,136,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.65.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

