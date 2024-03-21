Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 85.14 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,805.00. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.06 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.37.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

