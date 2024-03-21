Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 85.14 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,805.00. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.06 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.37.
About Dowlais Group
