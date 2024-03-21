Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 272,815 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,658,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,036,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

