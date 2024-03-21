DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for DT Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DTM opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.43%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11,073.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.