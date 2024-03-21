DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:DTM opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.43%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,462,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

