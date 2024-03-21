Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

