Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE DT opened at $46.68 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 861.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

