Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.79

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $262.79 and last traded at $262.75, with a volume of 14714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after buying an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,428,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after buying an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials



Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

