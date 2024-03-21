Editas Medicine, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty forecasts that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 177,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,359,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,749,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

