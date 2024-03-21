Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.84

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 25734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 782,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,217,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

