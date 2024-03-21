Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $758.88 and last traded at $769.00. Approximately 1,098,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,279,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.78. The stock has a market cap of $731.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

