Ellen Tulchiner Sells 926 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $20,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $964.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

