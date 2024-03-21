Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.81. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,531. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

