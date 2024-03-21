Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NRGV. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.44.

NRGV opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Vault news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,889 shares of company stock valued at $177,753 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 78.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

