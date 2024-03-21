Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 411.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

