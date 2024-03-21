Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.19. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,701 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

