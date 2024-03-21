Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 327,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

