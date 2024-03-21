Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.48. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

