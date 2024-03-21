Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 21st (AAU, ADBE, ADES, AEZS, AIRG, AMP, AMPL, ASAN, AWX, BBIO)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). KeyCorp issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). They issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). KeyCorp issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

