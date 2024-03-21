Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 21st (AAU, ADBE, ADES, AEZS, AIRG, AMP, AMPL, ASAN, AWX, BBIO)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). KeyCorp issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). They issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). KeyCorp issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

