Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (AMRX, BA, BCC, BDGI, BOOT, BYD, CG, CHWY, CLDI, CNI)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 21st:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $210.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $175.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$47.50 to C$53.00. Acumen Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$380.00 to C$375.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$315.00 to C$325.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$320.00 to C$310.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$330.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$348.00 to C$337.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$290.00 to C$340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$315.00 to C$300.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$10.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $4.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $187.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $74.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $212.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $81.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $116.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.05 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $20.00 to $21.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $4.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

