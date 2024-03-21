Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (AMRX, BA, BCC, BDGI, BOOT, BYD, CG, CHWY, CLDI, CNI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 21st:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $210.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $175.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$47.50 to C$53.00. Acumen Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$380.00 to C$375.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$315.00 to C$325.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$320.00 to C$310.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$330.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$348.00 to C$337.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$290.00 to C$340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$315.00 to C$300.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$10.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $4.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $4.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $187.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $74.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $212.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $81.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $116.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.05 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $20.00 to $21.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $4.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

