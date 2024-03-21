Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$24.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Up 3.9 %

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper stock opened at C$25.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.