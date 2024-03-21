Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$24.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ERO
Ero Copper Trading Up 3.9 %
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.