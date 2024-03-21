Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $265.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.58.

Shares of ESS opened at $240.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

