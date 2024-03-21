Ethereum Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $412.85 billion and $24.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,438.25 or 0.05300415 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00082605 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018249 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010043 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019299 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017985 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,313 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
