Ethereum Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $412.85 billion and $24.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,438.25 or 0.05300415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,313 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

