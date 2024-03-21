Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

