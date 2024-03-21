Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

