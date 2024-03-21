Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $192.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

