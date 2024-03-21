FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-$16.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.25.

NYSE:FDS opened at $487.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.39 and a 200-day moving average of $454.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

