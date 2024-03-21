FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-$2.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $487.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.94. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,394,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

