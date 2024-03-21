Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

FMAO stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.60. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

