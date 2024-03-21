Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEMY
Femasys Trading Down 10.0 %
Institutional Trading of Femasys
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Femasys
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.