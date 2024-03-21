Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth about $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

