Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

