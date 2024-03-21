Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

