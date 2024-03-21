Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.45. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.