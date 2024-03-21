Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $213.62 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.45.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

