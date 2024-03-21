Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

