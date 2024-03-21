Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

