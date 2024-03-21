Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $176.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $176.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

