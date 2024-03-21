Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FI. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

