Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $348.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

