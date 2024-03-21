Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 961 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWF opened at $340.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.77 and a 200-day moving average of $296.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

