Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AAON worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 46.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 50.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after acquiring an additional 571,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

