Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $184.20 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $184.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

