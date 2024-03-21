Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 645,807 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,417 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 645,807 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after acquiring an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

