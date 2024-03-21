Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $337.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $434.14 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $261.26 and a 1 year high of $435.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
