Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $519.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00003924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,740,343 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

